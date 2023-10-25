If you are looking for a high-end TV to enjoy your favorite movies and series like never before, this model may be Samsung with 65 inches be for you. Forget about going to the cinema and set up your own at home with this QLED smart television that drops in price to 550 euros with this Carrefour sale.

Looking for a new Smart TV for your living room is not always easy or quick, especially when there are all kinds of models. The good thing is that if you want to brand new a premium model, the one we bring you on offer today may catch your attention. Not only does it stand out for its discount, it also does so for each of its characteristics.

QLED display with 120 Hz

One of the details that you will like the most is that you are looking at a top-of-the-range Samsung smart TV with NeoSlim design and a 120 Hz QLED screen and 65 inches. And not all of the brand’s Smart TVs can offer you that high refresh rate. A feature that you can enjoy in every movie, series or every time you go to play a video game on your Xbox or PS5.

In addition to the above, this particular television comes with Quantum Matrix Technology with which you can see every detail of what appears on the screen like never before. And all because the darker scenes have better lighting thanks to the miles the Mini LED of the panel, improving both the black level and contrast.

It is also worth noting its processor Neo QLED 4K con IA, an essential point to understand the image quality of this 2023 Samsung Smart. And, of course, the Neo Quantum HDR technology with which it offers you vivid colors with a contrast that will leave you speechless. This way you will be able to experience each movie or series in the best way, since it achieves a completely realistic image.

And not only should we point out the quality of its screen, this Samsung TV does not fall short in sound either. In fact, it offers 60 W compatible con Dolby Atmos so you can have a better audiovisual experience at all times. Although if you are looking to level up the audio on your Smart TV, you may be interested in this Sound bar from the South Korean firm for less than €200. In addition, with Q-Symphony technology, it is possible to perfectly combine the sounds of the TV and the bar, so that neither of them cancel each other out.

On the other hand, if you are one of those who enjoy playing all kinds of video games, this smart TV comes with FreeSync Premium Pro. This technology allows you to play without interruptions and as fluid as possible in HDR with low latency. A plus that not all TVs can offer you.

It is Samsung Neo QLED TV from 2023 It has a regular price of 1,999 for its 65-inch model. Although with today’s Carrefour offer it can be yours for €550 less. So you can get it for €1,449. Don’t think twice and get a premium Samsung television.