Although we have not yet finished the month of October, there are already many establishments that are beginning to prepare for the Christmas campaign of this year. Like every year, one of the most coveted gifts during the summer will undoubtedly be the consoles, where we can find a Nintendo Switch that seems to never get older in terms of popularity.

Neon Switch console with Switch Sports + Leg strap + 3 months Nintendo Switch Online + Mario Kart 8

Despite being the third best-selling console in history, there are still many homes where there is still no NIntendo Switch, and at Carrefour right now they have the perfect promotion to solve it. At this time we can get the Nintendo Switch along with Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for a price of 309.00 euros, instead of the 348.90 euros indicated in its RRP.

The pack is really interesting, since it will offer us lots of fun thanks to two of the most emblematic games on the console. On the one hand we have the everlasting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which already enjoys the qualification of being the most complete game in the franchise, thanks to the extra track pass that is included with the console’s online. And with Nintendo Switch Sports we can live an experience similar to the one we already saw with the Wii counterpart.

Regarding the console, it is the classic Nintendo Switch model, with the blue and neon red joy-con. This console has a 6.2 inch screen with resolution 1280 x 720 pixels. Furthermore, in terms of internal storage, this model includes 32 GB, so it is possible that at some point we will have to resort to a microSD card. Finally, note that this model does not have a LAN cable input in its dock.

Image | Nintendo

