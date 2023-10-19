The current panorama with new generation consoles bears little resemblance to what could be seen during their first two years of life. Price increases, lack of stock and very expensive packs were the main problems that both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X had to face. However, since the beginning of this year, the stock has become really consistentbeing not only possible to find units in physical establishments, but also to be able to take advantage of really interesting discounts.

It is no longer necessary to pay an extra cost to get a pack that includes some additional elements. We find the perfect example in Carrefour, where right now they have a fantastic promotion to get the Sony console. We can get the PlayStation 5 Digital and a 50 euro prepaid card for the PlayStation Store for a price of 459.00 euros, instead of the 499.00 euros indicated by the RRP of the pack.

This is a fantastic pack, especially since this way players They will be able to decide which game they want to buy to accompany your new console, unlike those packs that offered two or three titles that might not interest buyers. With the 50 euro balance card, you can take advantage of some of the sales that have just arrived at the PS Store as a result of the Halloween celebration.

As for the PlayStation 5 Digital, unlike what happens with the Xbox Series S, it is a console that is exactly identical to the base model in terms of hardware, with the only exception that it does not have a reader. Of discs. However, the gaming experience will be exactly identical to that of the PlayStation 5, as They share the same AMD CPU and GPU based on ZEN 2 and RDNA 2 respectively, as well as the amount of memory and storage.

