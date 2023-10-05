If you have parquet or wooden floors at home and are looking for the best vacuum cleaner to keep your home clean while respecting these types of floors, at Carrefour you have an incredible price right now for the Dyson Big Ball Parquet 2. We can buy it for 289 euros with free shipping included.

Buy the Dyson Big Ball Parquet 2 at the best price

This vacuum cleaner has an official price of 399 euros, the same price that Carrefour normally sells it for. Thus, if we buy it now, we will have a saving of 110 eurostaking it for 289 euros with free shipping included or free store pickup in 2 hours, if we prefer.

The Dyson Big Ball Parquet 2 It is a sled type vacuum cleaner, wired and without bag. It stands out for its “wheel” system, which allows it to rotate and return to its “horizontal” position without much effort and automatically.

It offers a power of 600 W y 184W suction. It has a 1.5 liter tank and easy emptying system. In addition, it is capable of adjusting itself when we go from one type of floor to another, to always offer the most optimal performance.

On the accessories side, it has a flexible nozzle to facilitate access to difficult areas and comes with a multifunction accessory, a pneumatic brush, a tool for cleaning stairs and an accessory for hard floors.

