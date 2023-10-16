Among the different Galaxy S23 models that Samsung has launched on the market, the Ultra version is the most advanced and powerful of all. Therefore, any offer that we find in it is very welcome. And what Carrefour provides in this case is a great discount and an additional promotion in which they give you 15% back. It could not be better!

Camera and processor without limits

Samsung has made every effort to, once again, the Ultra line within its Galaxy range becomes a reason for celebration by all users looking for the maximum level of power. In this case, there are several specific features that make the device an all-rounder with so much power that there will be nothing you can’t do, including, for example, a more powerful and faster processor. It is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile model that packs a punch and allows you to play without performance problems. In addition, you will also be able to switch between applications with maximum fluidity.

The camera provides a clear improvement compared to the other Galaxy S23 models, highlighting the presence of a 200 MP sensor with which you will take maximum quality photos. Not only that, but what leaves its mark most on this camera model is its ability to do photographs and videos during the night or at other times when the amount of light is very low. In addition, it has special options, such as night portrait mode, in which you can take photos by blurring the background so that the people who appear look much better and have all the prominence. Due to many other options and uses, its camera manages to set a trend and differentiate the device from previous Galaxy generations.

Another of the most interesting features of this terminal is the use you will make of your S Pen, an accessory with which interactivity with your content, including photos, is easier. You can use the pen for a large number of applications and functions, not only writing notes or sending messages, but also editing your calendar, translating texts or taking photos without needing the selfie shutter. This has been something that has always characterized Samsung’s Notes and that the manufacturer keeps very alive in this Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Smart battery to last longer

Its battery capacity is 5000 mAh, but it has been implemented with the intention of managing its charge and thus never have to find yourself without battery in the moments when you need to use your mobile. For example, if with other mobile phones you have reached the end of the day without being able to play quietly or without being able to watch movies, this device will guarantee that, even at those times, there will be enough battery left until the next charge. This optimized performance is applied to all the features of the mobile, including the 2X AMOLED screen that it incorporates and which offers a very high level visualization in all types of content and user experiences.

The normal price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Carrefour is 1,589 euros, but it includes a discount for which you will only pay 1,259 euros. In any case, as we told you before, also there is an additional offer with which you get a return of 15% of the price. This refund will be sent to you by Carrefour in the form of a discount coupon that you can then use shopping online until November 15.

Equipping your phone with the best accessories will help you start using it with the best results. Of course, something that you have to put on it immediately is a protective film that ensures that the screen will always be in good condition and that it will not have scratches. The model that we link here is quality and is also available at Carrefour. In addition to this, we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Buds2, the wireless headphones from the Korean manufacturer that are on sale and they will be very well priced.