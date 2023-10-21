It is clear that you will not always be lucky enough to find a Smart TV the first time. And even more so with all the models on the market and in different stores such as Amazon, MediaMartk… Although, if you were looking for a 55-inch smart TV, it may be your lucky day. And more now with this reduction from Carrefour of up to 300 euros for this Samsung 4K model. What are you waiting for?

Choosing a new TV for your home or room is not easy. Although there are times when offers like today’s can make it a little easier for you. Specifically, we bring you a discount for the Smart TV Samsung TU55CU8505K, a smart TV with 55 inches and next-generation 4K resolution. So if you want to know a little more about this television, run before this bargain runs out.

Good screen and 4K processor from Samsung

Its screen is not huge, but 55 inches For your bedroom or living room, they are not bad at all. And even more so when the distance between the wall and your sofa is not so great. So you can have the opportunity to set up your own cinema whenever you want or enjoy your favorite games. What is clear is that this Samsung Smart TV will not disappoint you.

Keep in mind that you will be able to enjoy a very realistic image when watching any type of content on the Samsung television. Partly thanks to the use of technology Dynamic Crystal Color with which it manages to offer a depth of color and a more realistic definition. Therefore, the variety of colors is purer and has more nuances. Although, this would not be possible without the help of the brand’s Crystal UHD 4K processor.

However, these are not the only strong points of this smart TV. On the other hand, we must also point out the technology Contrast Enhancer. With this, the Samsung Smart TV can dynamically adjust the contrast of the screen, thus managing to further increase the sensation of depth and color, thus improving the visual experience at all times. And comes con HDR10+another plus that you should take into account.

A thinner Samsung TV and TV Plus

If what you are interested in is that it is more modern, Samsung has been responsible for launching this TV with a AirSlim design. In this way, the screen is not only ultra-thin, but it practically comes without bezels. With this, the manufacturer ensures that you focus on its screen at all times and forget about the edges.

Among other points of this model, it should be noted that it is compatible with Gaming hub, this particular model will let you enjoy each game like never before. You will have a menu for gamers with which to adjust different values. And, how could it be otherwise, you will be able to have access to a large number of television channels thanks to its Samsung TV Plus service, it is free and you can access it at any time from this television.

This 55-inch Samsung Smart TV was priced at €799. On the other hand, Carrefour discount up to €300, so right now this TV can be yours for only €499. Plus, shipping is free and it’s available at Click&Collect, so it could be yours in 2 hours if it’s available in a store near you. So don’t think twice and launch a smart TV with all kinds of features.