Choosing a new TV for your home is not easy, but sometimes, with offers like today’s, the truth is that it is easier to decide. In this case, you have this Smart TV at a minimum price. Samsung CU8505 with 65 inches. Until now, it cost you almost 900 euros, however, with this particular discount, it drops in price like never before. Although this bargain won’t last forever.

Giant screen and Crystal 4K processor

At first, the most striking thing of all is that It is 65 inches. A very important feature, especially when you want to turn your living room into a movie theater or want to enjoy your online games in large size. One way or another, this Samsung television does not disappoint.

Additionally, another point that you should take into account is its processor. Crystal 4K, with which it manages to improve colors and image quality automatically. So, in this way, each series or movie that you are going to enjoy will always be in the best possible quality. On the other hand, this Smart TV is also accompanied by technology Dynamic Crystal Colora feature that offers more realistic and pure colors.

On the other hand, it should also be noted that this model is accompanied by technology Contrast Enhancer con HDR10+, a feature that is already more than common in smart televisions of this brand. This way, every image that appears on the 4K screen will be more natural than ever.

Gaming hub y Samsung TV Plus

If you want the best entertainment, this particular model is for you. Not only because it is compatible with gaming hubso that you can enjoy each game in the best way from your console, but because you are also lucky enough to watch more TV channels, movies, series… from Samsung TV Plus, its free television service.

In addition to this, we must add that it comes with the Tizen operating system. With it, you can install all kinds of applications on your television. And, as it could not be otherwise, it is compatible con Google Assistant, Bixby y Alexa. So you have several smart assistants to choose from.

As for the price, the truth is that it is another of its strong points right now. If it normally costs you €899, you are lucky to save up to €300 with this Carrefour deal. Although it won’t be around forever, since the offer ends on October 10. In any case, you still have time to buy this Samsung Smart TV for only €599. You’ll even get a 15% discount coupon for your next purchase (promotion valid from October 6 to 8). So you still have time to get this 65-inch TV at the best price.