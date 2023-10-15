At the Sports Festival on stage the Olympic dreams of the Azzurri towards Milan-Cortina 2026

From our correspondent Valerio Piccioni

October 15 – Trent

Some dreams last a moment, you encounter them and the next moment they are already gone. Others, last. It’s a lot. For example, Olympic dreams. Who met at the Trento Festival this morning in the story of the Games to come, those of Milan-Cortina 2026. Doing the honors of the dream was Carolina Kostner, standard-bearer of the last Italian Olympics, that of Turin 2006, and then bronze in figure skating in the stellar Sochi 2014 competition. With her, a group of former or aspiring Olympic athletes.

“IF POSSIBLE…”

Simone Deromedis recounted his sprint recovery from a broken collarbone to the world skicross title. Without hiding one’s aspirations: “The goal? To do well. And if possible, win.” Marco Fabbri and Charlene Guignard, fifth in Beijing, talked about the world of ice dance and that very special feeling of the Olympics on their doorstep. “We live and train in Milan, it will be something formidable.” Together they talk about how they help each other on the ice, “sometimes there may be a bad day for one, on other occasions it may happen to the other, the important thing is to support each other”, says Fabbri. While Guignard is already focused on the goal: “A medal”. Carolina, on the other hand, says that skating alone was somehow a necessity: “It’s difficult to find a tall, left-handed partner…”.

COOKING AND SLALOM

Serena Peregher, speed skater, downhill skier Florian Schieder and slalomist Beatrice Sola are also arriving. Which also tells of the passion for cooking, also as a function of building a diet suitable for sporting activity. Carolina says she is good “at making strudel”. She returns to the snow and ice. And we talk about perfection, which for Beatrice does not correspond to the best result. Carolina then replaces the key word of the performance: “Not perfection, but excellence, being able to arrive at the best version of oneself”. For everyone, the Olympics is “like the heart that lights up”, says Beatrice Sola again. Serena Peregher explains something about her sport: “Why is speed skating so popular in Holland? They start, perhaps a little less now, on the frozen canals in winter.” Carolina too says she skated “on a beautiful walk on the ice in Switzerland”.

FREE

The Festival is in its final rush. The eyes fall on the slogan of this edition: The Great Beauty. What is the Great Beauty of sport for you? “Sport is the possibility of concentrating all the most beautiful things you can experience and experience,” say Schieder and Beatrice Sola. Serena Peregher adds “that it’s the chance to demonstrate how much you’re worth”. The last (author’s) word to Carolina Kostner: “The Great Beauty? Sport makes you feel free.”

October 15 – 2.19pm

