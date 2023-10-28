Where Merche goes, there is Cádiz. The singer feels devotion to her land and, as far as she could, she has left her touch in Pasapalabra. She has done it in La Pista, in her duel against José Lamuño, with a surprising version of a classic from Los Payasos de la Tele.

The song has made them travel to the year 1972. It has caught the two guests far away in time, since they were not even born, although for many it is one of those timeless songs that are part of childhood. It must have sounded something precisely to Merche because she knew how to follow the melody that sounded with the first fragment.

The singer has found The Family, and also her clarinet, her violin and her drum. Of course, she has taken him to the Carnival of her land. So much art!

From music in La Pista to silence with an award in El Rosco. Óscar has chosen to remain silent in a tense finale to Moisés’ desperation.

The contestant from Madrid made good his 21 correct answers, although with a lot of suspense because his rival had a chance to tie… at the last second!