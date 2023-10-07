Gallery Rice potatoes mussels

Carnaroli rice withdrawn from supermarkets due to chemical risk: presence of cadmium above the permitted limit

They don’t stop food alarms in the Italian supermarkets. This time a product often used on the tables of the Bel Paese ends up in the sights of the Ministry of Health: il rice. The reason? The product has been withdrawn from shelves due to possible risks presence of cadmium. In fact, on Friday 29 September, the ministry issued the announcement l’alert which concerns a specific brand. The online site Virgilio Notizie reports it.

The note from the Ministry of Health

On the day of Friday 29 September the Ministry of Health has issued an alert announcing the recall of some packs of rice from the shelves of a well-known supermarket chain. In the communication from the ministry, the online site reports, “it is specified that the product to be collected on Carnaroli ricea Carosio brandon sale in the stores of Lidl Italia srl, the well-known European supermarket chain of German origin, part of the Schwarz Gruppe”.

READ ALSO: Alarm for pesticides and heavy metals in bagged salads, which ones to buy

Carnaroli rice affected by withdrawals imposed by the Ministry of Health

But not only. The note, we read again on the online site, “also clarifies the production batch affected by the recallwhich was produced by Curti srl, an ancient rice industry (of which the Curtiriso brand is part) which is based in Viale Stazione 113 in Valle Lomellina, a small municipality in the province of Pavia, in Lombardy”.

The batch of rice withdrawn from the shelves

Subscribe to the newsletter