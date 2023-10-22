In this Carlsson special we highlight the highlights and some cool cars of the legendary Mercedes-Benz tuner.

Unfortunately, the sad news recently came that Carlsson is no longer with us. Carlsson has been a Mercedes specialist since 1989 and one of the coolest companies in the business. Carlsson was founded in 1989 by Rolf and Andreas Hartge. The company is located in Merzig. You might therefore think that it has something to do with Hartge, the BMW tuner, and that is true. Hartge also comes from Merzig (near the Luxembourg border).

In fact, Rolf and Andreas were also involved in that BMW dealer, garage and tuner. They are all brothers. Because Herbert Hartge is a popular name for BMWs, the Hartge brothers have to choose a different name.

So in 1989 they founded Carlsson, named after the Swedish Mercedes driver Ingvar Carlsson. Ingvar was quite successful with Mercedes, so the sporting connection was quickly made. Fun fact: the tuner would actually call itself ‘Fangio’. There were several conversations with the five-time world champion, but they went wrong. Fangio was also a little too old to play a significant role at the company. That is why they chose Carlsson, who was a test driver for the tuners until 2009.

Carlsson was not just a tuner. At Carlsson you could have your car completely converted the way you wanted. In the 1990s, Brabus, AMG and Carlsson were the three Benz specialists, all three (partly) independent. AMG was acquired by Mercedes in 1999 and Brabus grew into a huge company. Carlsson also seemed to be heading in that direction.

However, Rolf Hartge sold the store in 2007. Initially things seemed to be going well, but after the last takeover in 2015 things unfortunately deteriorated. There were hardly any new products and the style of the products was no longer ‘decently thick’, but more ‘very kitschy’.

To highlight the company, here are some Carlsson projects for you:

Hartge F1 (W124)

1988

We’ll start with this one. It’s a Mercedes, but not a Carlsson. The Hartge F1 has been overhauled by Hartge (from Herbert Hartge). So actually the first Carlsson even before that name was used. Here it is clear that Carlsson and Hartge were indeed related. This car actually combines two German marvels of technology. On the one hand, the W124 Mercedes E-Class, perhaps the best car ever built. On the other hand, BMW’s M88 engine, perhaps the best engine ever built. The engine was tickled by Hartge to 325 hp of power and 350 Nm of torque.

Carlsson C37 RS

1995

Various tuners had items on offer for this generation of C-Class. Mercedes had the C36 AMG and Brabus also had a similar model. Just like Väth and Lorinser. Carlsson saw the C-Class as a competitor for the BMW M3. This is not surprising in itself, as the C-Class was also available with an inline-six and rear-wheel drive. The Carlsson C37 RS is the thickest variant. In this case with a six-in-line pumped up to 3.7 liters that produces 330 hp and 400 Nm. Of course the suspension, wheels and the like were all adjusted. But the most special thing: a manual gearbox!

Carlsson CM74 (R129)

1997

In the 1990s there was a prestige battle going on: who could build the biggest V12 from Mercedes? Tuners such as AMG, Brabus, Renntech and Väth had stroker kits for the M120 V12 engine. Mercedes’ V12 was already a gem from the start. When introduced, the 6.0 V12 with 48 valves had 109 hp more than BMW’s old 24-valve. In the end it turned out to be fairly easy to increase the engine capacity and make other modifications for more power. Carlsson had the CM74, with a V12 of 7,414 cc! The engine was good for 560 hp and 765 Nm at 3,500 rpm. Nothing is better than a lot of naturally aspirated petrol torque and this Carlsson is a champion at that.

Carlsson CM74 Le Mans

1998

The Mercedes-Benz CLK is a wonderful car. AMG has already built a lot of them, including very special versions. But this is the most special. It is again a CM74, this time with the addition of Le Mans. This car had to bridge the gap between the CLK for public roads and the GTR racers at Le Mans. The engine in this CLK is the 7.4 liter V12 from the SL, but in this small car. The image is for illustration purposes, as the real CM74 Le Mans was black in color.

Carlsson CM55 CK RS Club Sport

2003

As mentioned, you could often find sportiness with Carlsson that Mercedes AMG did not offer. The CM55 CK RS Club Sport took a huge step in the right direction. This variant was considerably sportier. Of course the engine has been modified, there is a 5.4 V8 to which they have screwed on a huge compressor, giving you 480 hp and 650 Nm. But that wasn’t the most special thing. The chassis was completely modified and the CLK received a truly sporty interior with Recaro furniture, rear seat delete and a half roll cage. On the outside, the enormous spoiler stood out. Only later would Mercedes build a similar car with the CLK DTM and CLK Black Series, years after Carlsson did it.

Carlsson CK 63 S

2008

Of course we had to address this one. It is the thickest C63 ever made. And yes, there have been faster C63s. Especially with the turbo version. But they were not as big and brutal as this Carlsson CK63 S. Even though the C63 had the famous 6.2 liter V8 (the M156), not all the potential was achieved with 457 hp. Carlsson corrected that by massaging the 6.2 to 565 hp and 685 Nm. As a result, you suddenly reached 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds. In addition to a subtle body kit, lightweight forged rims and a fully adjustable coilover, there was also a limited slip differential and the limiter was moved to 300 km/h.

Check out the driving test here:

Carlsson Aigner CK65 RS Eau Rouge (C216)

2008

What should you do if, as a tuner, you build some really bad cars? Well, you can give them fancy names. It is a tactic that other tuners also use. In the case of the Carlsson Aigner CK Eau Rouge, you think of many things, but not of a heavily modified CL65, right? Later there was also an Aigner CK Blanchimont (S-Class) and a Rascasse (GL). So you know which circuit they are fans of. With 700 hp and 1,100 Nm, these are absolute sledgehammers. Admittedly, AMG had already done most of the legwork. Ettienne Aigner was responsible for the baroque color scheme and interior. Yes, the same Aigner as the Golf 1 convertibles in the early 1990s.

Carlsson C25 (R230)

2010

One of Carlsson’s most ambitious projects is this C25. At a time when cars were becoming more expensive, more individual and rarer, Carlsson came up with this device. It is in fact a Mercedes-Benz SL with a different body (made of carbon). Of course, the technology is no longer standard. The basis is the SL65 AMG, which with 612 hp and 1,000 Nm was anything but a wretch. The Carlsson C25 has 753 hp and 1,200 Nm. More torque was possible, but the gearbox would not hold it. The carbon body ensures a weight saving of 100 kg, but then you have to say goodbye to the Vario roof. The price for all this was about half a million in euros, before taxes. So an SLR competitor, so to speak. Carlsson wanted to build 25 of them. Did that work? No idea. Another special edition has been released that is among those 25.

BONUS!

Carlsson Toyota Camry V6

1990

A good tuner not only makes money by modifying cars, but also has other income in addition. Carlsson did this by helping other manufacturers build sporty versions. In this case, Carlsson helped Toyota with an extra-thick Camry. That move was not completely strange, because AMG was working on fast versions of the Debonair and Galant.

Citroen C5 by Carlsson

2003

The coolest is of course this one, the Citroen C5 Carlsson. The basis was the C5 Exclusive with a 3.0 V6 engine. Carlsson tackled this by equipping the six-cylinder with a new air intake, sports filter, sports exhaust and ECU. Result: a whopping 235 hp. Carlsson hit a homerun with the C5, because the exterior is decently thick, without being vulgar. The interior was also thoroughly overhauled. After the facelift in 2004, a new Carlsson version of the C5 was released. The second generation – now with a V6 diesel – was also available as a Carlsson, as well as the C3 Picasso. In Germany you could order these special Citroëns from the Citroën dealer.

Is it now completely over with Carlsson? It seems so, although it is not the first time that a company has made a restart. In addition, there is actually already a new variant from Carlsson. Rolf Hartge (the founder of Carlsson) has started a company called ‘Rolfhartge’. His specialty is – of course – the Mercedes-Benz model range. So basically Carlsson’s spirit still lives on.

