We continue to amaze! We have started the fifth Blind Auditions gala of The Voice with a bang. The group La Llave has fallen in love with a Fondo Flamenco theme.

The three young people have combined their voices perfectly and Luis Fonsi and Antonio Orozco have not hesitated to turn their chair, although Pablo López and Malú have also agreed on how beautiful their performance has been.

After the performance of The Key, Carlota’s turn comes. The 19-year-old talent has taken the stage next to the piano, something with which she hopes to attract the attention of Pablo López, one of her favorite artists.

The talent has sung Desde donde, one of Alejandro Sanz’s most special songs. Carlota’s angelic voice has made us fall in love. Her performance has been impressive and that is why Pablo López has not hesitated to turn his chair.

Carlota burst into tears when she finished her performance and saw that Pablo López had pressed the button… He is her favorite coach!

The artist from Malaga did not hesitate to go and hug her when Luis Fonsi said: “I think the one you wanted has turned around.” What a beautiful performance!

