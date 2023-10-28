Carlos Slim, a Mexican businessman, proposed a working day format completely different from that used in Mexico and the world. Slim has raised the need for a reform in the labor system during his visit to the Asturian city of Avilés, where he participated in the XXVIII Plenary Meeting of the Círculo de Montevideo Foundation.

One of the central points of Carlos Slim’s proposal is the implementation of work days of 12 hours a day for three days a week. According to his beliefs, this measure would accommodate a greater number of workers in the labor market. Besides He assured that this measure is necessary to adapt to the current economic and demographic reality.

Among the magnate’s arguments, he highlights that working under this scheme would make it possible to accommodate a greater number of workers in the labor market, and therefore combat poverty: “It is essential, it is necessary for marginalized people to join the economy, with good education, training and work.

Furthermore, Slim highlighted the importance of raise the retirement age to 75 yearsinstead of 65 or 60 years, since in all the countries in the world that have social pension policies the labor liability caused by retirement is quite high: “well above the State’s resources and that is why it is very important that the withdrawal not be so early.”

He argued that with life expectancy increasing, it is essential to reconsider when people should retire. This extension of the retirement age could help mitigate the financial burden that early retirements impose.

“I think that reducing the schedule like this is stupid. You should work three days, twelve hours a day. Three days to accommodate three other people who work the other three days and retire at 75, not at 65 or at the 60s,” said the businessman.

Carlos Slim said that when the retirement age was established at 65, life expectancy was that, so “now anyone who reaches 60 will live until 90 or 95.”

