Carlos Rivera will soon give a new concert in Guadalajarathis will be on the occasion of his work as ambassador of the Scholas Ocurrentes Foundation of Pope Francis.

The announcement was issued through the profile of the governor of Jalisco on October 8, who was accompanied by the singer and the coordinator of the Jalisco Volunteers, Joanna Santillán. In the publication, the state president expressed that both have a shared commitment to the foundation and Pope Francis.

For its part, The coordinator of the Jalisco Volunteers mentioned that it is an honor that Carlos Rivera is the ambassador of the Culture of Peace in addition to participating in the concert with a cause that will take place in the coming months, which has the objective of continuing to support the girls, boys and adolescents of Jalisco.

When will Carlos Rivera’s next concert be?

Carlos explained that since 2019 the Holy Father appointed him ambassador of the Scholas Ocurrentes Foundation in Mexico and that they have been looking for a long time to find a way to raise funds to provide education to all young people, girls and adolescents throughout the country, regardless of their religion.

According to the information shared, the concert will take place in the heart of the city on December 11, the meeting place between fans and the singer will be the Cabins Hospice.

So far, no information has been issued regarding the schedule and cost of the tickets; it is expected that this information, as well as the purchase method, will be announced soon.

It is always an honor to receive in Jalisco @_CarlosRiveraeven more so to join efforts in an agenda that we share with Pope Francis, through the foundation @Scholasok. Hear this great news about our next cause concert on December 11: pic.twitter.com/EHZQAPDXQ2 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR)

October 9, 2023

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions