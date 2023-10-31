Carlos arrived with many secrets that have finally come to light. When Sebas discovered the truth and spoke to her father, she ended up revealing Carlos’ whereabouts. Now, Don Basilio did not take long to arrive at the Plaza de los Frutos to ask his son for explanations.

“I ask you to reconsider and turn yourself in,” he begged Carlos. The young man, along with Gala, has tried to explain to her that he deserted military service out of fear, but his father has called him weak. “That’s what he is for, to become a man,” he reproached him.

Don Basilio has given him an ultimatum to surrender to his superiors: “You have two days, not one more.” Carlos, crestfallen and to Gala’s surprise, has assured that he will do it, but that he needs to say goodbye to all those who have accompanied him these months in the Plaza de los Frutos. Will this be the end of his story with Gala?