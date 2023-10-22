Although some criticism has been leveled at the speed with which MotoGP made the decision on Friday to move the long race of the Australian Grand Prix to Saturday, moving the Sprint to Sunday, the facts have proved this choice right.

The intense cold and rain were elements that would hardly have forced the race to be suspended, even if they put the riders in serious difficulty. But the strong gusts of wind, especially in the less sheltered corners open to the sea, left the riders in an extremely dangerous situation, as it would have taken them off the track with the risk of falling.

“It’s easy to say now, with hindsight, that we made the right decision,” MotoGP sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta explained from Phillip Island on Sunday. “But this clearly shows that the decision to move the main race to Saturday was the right one,” he added.

The move allowed the main race to take place regularly and the Moto3 and Moto2 races to be brought forward to Sunday, thus completing the Grand Prix, with the exception of the premier class Sprint.

“We knew that the wind would complicate things, but the response of the riders this morning (after the warm-up) was quite positive for the race. There were all kinds of opinions, but in general there was the will to race “, he said.

“But the situation worsened during the morning, especially due to gusts of wind, which are one of the possibilities on a circuit like this, open to the ocean.”

40 minutes before the scheduled time for the Sprint, 1am local time, Ezpeleta met with the Race Direction, the safety managers, the drivers and the teams.

“We spoke with the riders and the teams and we decided to cancel the race, we all want to see the riders race. We have to give a reward to all the fans who are out here putting up with these conditions: we wanted to race, but we had no other solution” , declared the Spanish manager.

