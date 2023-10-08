The former Monza player came in great against Bologna: 4 dribbles in half an hour. He is convincing for the Nerazzurri, even if he has Dimarco ahead of him. And now he answers the first call in green and gold

Francesco Sessa

8 October – MILAN

In just over half an hour he dribbled like everyone else put together. Among the happy notes of the unhappy Saturday for the Nerazzurri was certainly Carlos Augusto, who with his arrival on the pitch gave vitality to a team that needed it. It wasn’t enough for Inter to beat Bologna, but extremely positive signals are once again coming from the former Monza player. All with the boost of his first call-up to the Brazil national team: the Seleçao called, Carlos responded immediately with a top-level performance as a winger.

like in the derby

—

Augusto’s performance against Bologna is a confirmation of the good things shown at the start of the season. Both as a starter (think of the match in San Sebastian against Real Sociedad, the first of his career in the Champions League) and as a starter during the match: in addition to the excellent impact against the rossoblù, the derby cannot fail to come to mind, with the his decisive entrance – together with those of Frattesi and Arnautovic – to give new vitality to the team after Leao’s momentary 1-2 goal. Here the call-up by the Brazilian coach, Fernando Diniz, is surprising up to a certain point: in his first experience in a big club, the Campinas winger is convincing everyone.

the word

—

Finding consistent minutes with Dimarco in front of you is not easy, but Augusto is deservedly earning his space in the Nerazzurri. Against Bologna, since his introduction in the 55th minute, he recorded four dribbles, out of a total of eight for Inzaghi’s team. In the end he was the only one to really try in Skorupski’s area and he pushed consistently to the left. At the end of the match, on Sky Sport’s microphones, he spoke like this: “We are Inter and we can’t draw like this”. Straight to the point, without beating around the bush. Like when he has the ball between his feet on the left and has to push forward, even if there is an opponent in the way. Now it’s time to fly to Brazil (“A dream for me, it was a surprise”), then it will be his turn to give continuity to Inter. With a playing time that he has to deal with Dimarco, but this Carlos Augusto can always be a precious weapon at Inzaghi’s disposal. And the two can coexist: in San Sebastian, with Federico inserted for Bastoni, there were two arrows on the left. In short: there will always be space for the former Monza. Difficult to give up.

October 8, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 4:16 pm)

