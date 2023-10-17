There was talk of the possible call-up with Italy…

“I was called, but I didn’t even think about accepting. I grew up in Brazil, out of respect for Italians I never saw myself as Italian, my heart has always been Brazilian, I didn’t even think about going. It is every player’s dream to be able to wear the national team shirt, I will try to make the most of this opportunity. Coming to Italy? I played ten games in a row at Corinthians and in the end I left. If I had continued maybe I could have gone on a winning streak, but I talked to my family and I decided I wanted to go to Europe, it was my dream. I made a risky choice, which was to go to Serie B, but I don’t think it was wrong. There I learned about Italian football, I learned more on a tactical level, I gained confidence, it helped me grow as a player. When I played in Brazil they told me I had defensive characteristics. In Italy, however, they say I’m offensive. I hope to work in both phases to be as complete as possible.”

Are you anxious about the possible debut?

“I can’t deny it, the anxiety will always be there, I still have it today, when I changed the team, when I play important matches. But when the referee blows his whistle you forget about everything that’s outside, the important thing it’s about doing well during the week and being prepared so that when you get the opportunity, you take it and go do your best.”

Did Diniz announce that you will be the starter?

“There are 20/22 quality players here, a lot can change, if I have this opportunity I will do my best and help my teammates as much as possible.”

“I have to trust my teammates, make them understand that they can count on me. I have extraordinary players on my side and for me this means doing the simple thing and giving them the ball, because then they’ll take care of it. I want to play with that trust and help them in the field”.

How was the reception in the Seleçao?

“It happened too quickly. When I got here everyone hugged me, it’s an amazing group, all the older ones came to talk to me. As for the song ritual, it’s easier to play in a full stadium than to go up on that chair for singing. Convocation?I was in training camp with Inter, at the team dinner, when Simone Inzaghi called me and told me that they had received the call and I had been called up. It was Friday and I had to show up on Sunday, everyone started clapping. Then I saw the news, I called my family and saw that they were crying with happiness.”

How do you judge coach Diniz’s style?

“It’s a different style and I really like it: staying on the ball and applying pressure. In Italy it’s perhaps understood in a more defensive way, but I play as a winger, I’m more offensive, practically on the attackers’ line. In this position you have to do very well the offensive and defensive part. You just have to pay attention to the changes between the five-man and four-man lines, I will work to adapt.”

October 16, 2023 (modified October 16, 2023 | 6:34 pm)

