-Why did you choose Inter?

Because it’s a great team, when I was in Brazil I always watched their matches, they play the Champions League the way I wanted and that’s why I think I made the right choice.

-When did you first enter San Siro wearing this shirt?

Incredible. I was also on the bench I saw the fans, everything was extraordinary, I think it will be a match that I will remember forever.

I talk a lot with Frattesi, we played together in Monza and when the news came out that I was about to join Inter he wrote to me immediately. I talk mostly with him, but I like to do it with everyone, I like to feel good with everyone.

-How is it going with Inzaghi and what did he ask you?

Inzaghi is a coach who helps you grow, is always close to you, always talks to us, helps us and always keeps the group united. He helped me a lot at the start of the season. I always try to improve and he is helping me: with him I can grow. He asked me to immediately practice the tactical part of how Inter play, the fifths, to understand these things.

-How have things changed since arriving in Milan?

When I signed with Inter I was at home with my father and I was thinking about how quickly things went. A pleasure. But it was my dream to play in a big team, he was very happy, I was too. And I hope to continue like this. To do well.

-How did your career go with the role…

Yes, until I was 15 I was a tall winger, a striker, then I became a full-back. And when I went to the first team I adapted to central defender, really, then I went back to being a winger. In Brazil they told me I was a defensive full-back, then I arrived in Italy and they changed everything. Now they say I’m an attacking full-back. Let’s say I like to do both phases well, so I can be happier. I’m a midfielder but I’m also ready to play other roles to help the team. I always dreamed of being a footballer, I was poor at school and dad enrolled me in football school and at 11 I went to Corinthians. And the first time in football school I wanted to quit. He told me that if I hadn’t been a professional I would have worked with him, he is an accountant, my mother is a teacher. I think I did well to come to Italy in Monza, it helped me grow and understand Italian football. And now Inter was also the right choice.

Filippo Antonelli, director of Monza, saw me. Then I spoke with Galliani. I am grateful to both of them, they helped me a lot. I arrived in the year of Covid, I was alone, my parents couldn’t come to Italy. Galliani was like a father to me, I told him. Berlusconi was a president who was always close to the team, he loved football. I’m so sorry he’s no longer here, I have photos with him, it was a pleasure meeting him. When he saw me he always said: ‘This is the full-back who plays the whole flank, this is our train’, he always said this. I think he was an extraordinary person.

-Do you know who Roberto Carlos is?

He was devastating. I was little when he played here, I watched Marcelo. But I looked at all the Brazilians who played for Inter, Roberto Carlos, Adriano, many, Julio Cesar and Lucio too.

-Competition with Dimarco?

I think it’s good for both of us, he’s doing very well, he’s a great footballer, we always talk. I want to help the team, be ready and give my best. And when there is an opportunity, take advantage of it.

Back and forth: «Worst moment? The worst perhaps was not being able to get to Serie A in his first year with Monza. The best was the first match at San Siro with the Inter shirt. Whose shirt would I like? Neymar, she is Brazilian. Best full back now? Dimarco, he’s doing very well. Coach who made me turn? Palladino because he left me free to play my role and attack while being attentive to the defensive phase. I would like to play at the Bernabeu and I am proud of my first match in Brazil with the first team shirt. At the play I play Call of Duty and between the Brazilian and Italian national teams I dream of the green and gold team.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Inter world without missing any updates, stay connected to FC Inter 1908 to discover all the day’s news on the Nerazzurri in the league and in Europe.

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 9.43pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED