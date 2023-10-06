Terrible news for the League of Legends community in Latin America has just been announced, as the sensitive death of Carlos Alberto “DCStar” Méndez Mayoral has been reported on October 2, 2023.

DCStar stood out as a recognized personality within the Riot Games MOBA esports scene in our region, first as a professional player and then as a caster. Born and raised in Mexico, Carlos Alberto began his career in the world of video games when he was just 11 years old, exploring titles such as GunZ and Counter Strike, turning his attention to League of Legends in December 2010. Then in 2023, he joined to Destroy Gaming as a midlaner, from where he began to foster a consolidated career in electronic sports.

You can read: Riot Games believes that the rejection of GACHAs in League of Legends and its games is due to a culture shock, and not because of spending $200 on a chroma key.

The news was delivered by League of Legends caster TyroneLVP, who on his Twitter/X account posted a series of messageswhere he starts by saying: “Hello everyone, I would like to share with you that on Monday morning a very special person, Carlos Méndez “DCStar” died of cardiac arrest, I had to live through the entire process, that is why I would like you to read the next message, friends, family, gamers.”

“Now all that remains is to pay respect and affection to the memory of the friend, colleague, brother, son, but above all to the person who infected everyone he knew with a smile. Carlos, we will always remember you wherever he wants you to be and even if he cannot see you,” concludes the series of posts.

His departure has also been reported by media where he worked, such as Azteca Esports, who on their Facebook page published a photo of him with the message: “Our condolences to family and friends of Carlos Alberto ‘DCStar’ Méndez Mayoral, former professional player and caster from League of Legends. RIP.”

In addition, the community has already begun to leave farewell messages on various social networks, such as in the same publication of the Mexican television station where fans leave their regret, saying “The best Zilean in LATAM” or commenting: “You will be missed DCstar, Zilean best in the world.”

From Tarreo we extend our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord