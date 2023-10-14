Not just results and goals as in the past. The offer, even on authorized portals, is very broad on individual events: if you want to place a bet there is no need to create a match with the help of teammates and opponents

Marco Guidi

14 October – MILAN

The voices chase each other. Tizio bet on his own yellow card in a Serie A match, Caio on his number of shots. With investigations still ongoing, it’s best not to name names without certainty. However, there is one fact for sure: if a footballer today wants to place a bet, obviously using third parties to remain anonymous, he no longer needs to create a match with the help of his teammates and opponents. He can create it independently and even without influencing the progress of a meeting or his performance too much.

The offer

The reason is simple: even in legal circuits, the offer on bets has increased dramatically over the years. When on 27 June 1998 it was possible to place the first legal bet in Italy (World Cup in France, Italy-Norway), the number of bets was extremely limited. The classic 1, X or 2, therefore the scorer or the number of goals in the match. But even on the black market there weren’t many more solutions, if we think of the scandals of the past in our football: the result of a match was arranged, but details such as the warning of a player, for example, were never discussed. Today, you can bet on practically everything. From the first event of a match (lateral foul, shot, corner, goal, foul…), up to the statistics of the individual player. Let’s take an example, taking Italy’s next match against Malta as a model. There are over 30 possible bets on every single player who could take the field in the Bari match valid for the qualifiers for the next European Championship. From the simple “Scorer yes or no” to more complex plays, such as those on cards, on the number of fouls committed and suffered, up to those on total shots, shots on goal and even the number of passes. And these options, we repeat, are on a single player and on the legal market. It is logical to think that on illegal platforms, therefore essentially without the control of a regulatory authority such as the Customs and Monopolies Agency in Italy, there could be, at least on a hypothetical level, an infinite range of bets. Who’s watching anyway? It goes without saying that a footballer can potentially choose to play on his own number of total shots, kicking a couple of times even from 35 meters, just to win the bet, and then play his game as if nothing had happened. Same thing for fouls, not to mention cards.

in England

Not surprisingly, a couple of similar cases have already emerged in other championships. The most sensational concerned the Lincoln City defender, Bradley Wood, banned for six years in 2018. It is no coincidence that he registered in England, the home of sports betting. In the United Kingdom, the offer of bets has been much wider than in Italy for some time. Wood, together with some friends, twice bet on his yellow card in FA Cup matches. He was caught precisely because of the anomaly in the volume of bets (10 thousand pounds) on such a sophisticated odds. The alarm bells ring, however, only if you place the bet with an authorized operator. It happened, for example, when a bet of 52 thousand pounds was recorded on the yellow card of Granit Xhaka (then in England) in the Premier League match between Leeds and Arsenal. The Gunners midfielder, in fact, was punished with a yellow card for wasting time at 4-1 for his team. In June 2022, the National Crime Agency also opened a file on the matter, although to date the Swiss, now at Leverkusen, has not been found guilty of any infringement. Former Milan player Paquetà (West Ham) is still awaiting trial for three suspicious yellow cards. While Brentford striker Ivan Toney was more classic: 15 times he bet on his goal. But if on the legal circuit there is monitoring of bets and therefore cases of this kind can be more easily identified, on the black market anarchy essentially reigns, making control almost nil.

October 14 – 8.38am

