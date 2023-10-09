The recognition, awarded by the National Italian American Foundation, will be presented on Saturday 14 October. Domenicali was also awarded

Between high finance, business, sporting joys and Italian ties. Gerry Cardinale is an entrepreneur capable of uniting different worlds. Professionalism recognized at the highest levels. In football terms, his Milan is bringing him great satisfaction this season between a smiling balance sheet (a “plus” sign that had been missing for 17 years) and a solitary first place in the league. But, in general, his work is appreciated in various fields and a prestigious recognition is on the way for RedBird’s number one.

This is the “Leonardo da Vinci” prize for Finance, awarded by the National Italian American Foundation (Niaf) and which will be presented to him at the 48th anniversary Gala of Niaf (a non-profit organization based in the United States that promotes culture and Italian heritage) scheduled for Saturday 14 October in Washington. Cardinale has always said he is very proud of his Italian heritage, with origins from Abruzzo, Sicily and the area around Naples. Among the others awarded during the evening was Stefano Domenicali, president of Formula 1.

