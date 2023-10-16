The owner of RedBird spoke like this about the Rossoneri’s season: “We are first, but we are proceeding one step at a time”

Gerry Cardinale dreams big. The owner of RedBird and the Rossoneri showed off his “Milanism” also in front of the President of the United States Joe Biden, but not only. Awarded in Washington by the National Italian American Foundation, he spoke thus to ClassCNBC.

Various topics covered. From the current season to the Champions League, up to the new stadium. “It’s another tool in the toolbox. I want to give the fans the next La Scala of European football. We talk about San Siro in this way, I would like to give the next version to the Milan fans. It’s important especially for them. If we’re successful it will be a great impact on Italy. San Donato will be the place where we will do it.”

Cardinale continued: “We are first, with our eyes on the scudetto, and we want to advance in the Champions League one step at a time. I am optimistic. And I repeat: the new stadium will be phenomenal.” And again: “The first year I observed to understand, we took our time. There is a virtue in continuity, the Milanese were fantastic. We have changed a lot and I know that sometimes changes are scary, but we are having success. I’ve been working this way for 30 years, the model will have to be Italianised. It’s different than America.”

Cardinale also spoke about the possible return of Ibra: “Zlatan is a legend, a leader. We need similar people around us. I love people who excel and who know how to give back what they have received. We have a young team, someone like Ibra could be very effective as an advisor and as a leader for the whole team. It depends on him, but we are talking about it. I think there are many advantages for us.”

This is the comment from RedBird’s number one on TV rights and the league: “I have worked in sports media. You can continue to work with traditional companies or create your own media company. With someone like us at RedBird in Serie A, this second option is to be taken into consideration. I don’t know if that will be the case. The world of sports media is complicated. We will have to find the right ways to maximize the value of our content. What I am saying is that there is great international interest in Serie A “.

October 16, 2023 (modified October 16, 2023 | 11:14)

