RedBird’s number one received the Finance Award from the National Italian American Foundation in Washington: “Thanks for the recognition is a ‘love song’ for Milan and for my Italian-American heritage”. And then he mentions Ibra…

15 October – MILAN

You can exclaim a robust and convinced “Forza Milan!” in front of the president of the United States, on a gala evening in Washington with hundreds of illustrious guests and the presence of all the main media? Perhaps it is not so much a question of whether it is possible or not, the question is that Gerry Cardinale did it, but it was not an extemporaneous exclamation, but rather the conclusion of a much broader discussion on his Italian nature, linked to the entrepreneurial activity that for a year now he has taken his RedBird to the wheel of the Devil. A context pleasantly offered by the Finance award that Cardinale received last night on the occasion of the Gala for the 48th anniversary of Niaf, a non-profit organization based in the United States that promotes Italian culture and heritage. Among the guests of honor was indeed announced the First Lady, Jill Biden, the first “Italian American First Lady” by virtue of Sicilian origins linked to a great-grandfather from Messina, but the presence of President Biden was a surprise.

“Italian” reflections

Cardinale, who has always said he is very proud of his Italian heritage – with origins from Abruzzo, Sicily and the area around Naples – spoke in front of the audience (among those awarded also Stefano Domenicali, president of Formula 1) and obviously his “Italian” reflections also involved Milan, which is acquiring ever greater importance for the founder of RedBird. “My fondest memories while growing up were the summer trips we took to Italy every year. And in one of those summers in 1982, when I was 15 years old, I found myself celebrating Italy’s victory in the streets of Santa Maria Di Castellabate at the World Cup. I remember Italy’s heroes of that championship – Franco Baresi, Daniele Massaro, the late Paolo Rossi – and I also have a vivid memory of a level of celebration never before seen in America. Moving forward, 40 years later, almost in the same days, I found myself in a similar jubilation outside the Milan Cathedral, rejoicing with the Milanese for Milan’s victory in the Italian championship. A few days before the conquest of the scudetto, we had agreed the terms for the acquisition of Milan by part of RedBird, but we kept the announcement of the deal on hold until after the match, so as not to distract the team or the fans. But as I stood there in Piazza del Duomo among the euphoric Milan fans, I felt transported back in time , 40 years earlier, and the same feeling that somehow this was my home.”

surreal journey

My home. A rather strong concept, which explains Cardinale’s passion for the Devil well. “There is a fairly well-known photo of me at the Duomo, taken by a friend, which shows me celebrating with the fans who would soon know me as the new owner of their historic franchise. But at that moment I was completely anonymous and could reflect serenely on the surreal 40-year journey that has marked my life in so many ways and on what being Italian means to me. Over the last 30 years I have invested in sport and the media and I thought I had already seen everything and done everything there was was to be done in sport. But this last year spent as the owner of Milan in all respects has made me appreciate in a completely new way what we do for a living. Yes, owning one of the most historic brands in all of European football is a privilege and a unique experience, no matter who you are. But as a student of history, you cannot help but quickly become aware of the gigantic Italian footsteps you are following, as well as your enormous responsibility towards the people and fans who support themselves -they define themselves as ‘Milan supporters'”.

extraordinary story

The reflection follows not only a logical thread, but it is a closing circle. Cardinale explains: “It’s as if that wasn’t enough to force you to stop and immerse yourself in all of this, I found myself on my first official day as the new owner of Milan visiting the Casa Milan museum, in the club’s headquarters in the heart of Milan , embraced by the extraordinary history and legacy of this legendary team founded 124 years ago. And who was my guide, accompanying me along this story? None other than Franco Baresi and Daniele Massaro, two of the heroic players who as a boy I had seen win the World Cup with Italy in 1982 and who are now valued advisors to me and the team. After that summer 40 years ago, I had brought with me a poster of those World Champions which I kept on my wall for the rest from high school – and I could never have imagined that two of those faces would collaborate with me now. For an American, the concept of ‘sharing ownership’ of the team with the fans is something new. As an Italian American, it is a privilege that requires humility and which is very present to me. When we win, I’m thrilled for our fans; when we lose, my heart aches for them, because I know what it means, especially after celebrating with in 1982 and 2022. In many ways, these thank you notes from me for the recognition I received this evening are a ‘love song’ for Milan and for my Italian-American heritage. And I would be remiss to my legacy if I did not conclude with heartfelt thanks and due recognition to my family, without whom I would not be here tonight: my mother Dorothy D’Annunzio Cardinale, who recently celebrated her 85th birthday; my sister Jeanie Cardinale Clover; my niece Catherine Clover; and my beautiful 16-year-old daughter Gigi, who left her college in Andover to be here.” Speaking of RedBird, Cardinale quotes… Ibra: “There’s an old saying that you’re only as good as the people that you have around you – or as our friend and former AC Milan player Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently said, ‘the individual comes with the collective, and if the collective does well, then the individual will do well’. Then, that final exclamation – “Forza Milan!” – ahead of Biden. A truly exceptional audience for the entire Rossoneri world.

October 15, 2023 (changed October 15, 2023 | 09:00)

