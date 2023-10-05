The Caravan of the Year 2024 is now also useful if you have an EV.

Electric cars have a few advantages and disadvantages compared to cars with a traditional combustion engine. It is up to the industry to eliminate the disadvantages and increase the advantages. One of them is that combining a caravan with an electric car is not great.

The range with a caravan is a lot lower than normal. There is extra weight, rolling resistance and air resistance. Now you also have that with a diesel or petrol engine, but you can fill it up again in 5 minutes. An electric car often has to charge much longer for considerably less range. Not good if you are going to drive long distances, because no one wants to camp in Capelle aan de IJssel.

Another disadvantage is that you can often pack fewer pounds. So despite some advantages of an EV (super stable, immediate maximum torque at 0 rpm), caravan driving is not always the best combination with an electric car. See you then!

Caravan of the Year 2024

In addition to the fact that car manufacturers have to improve their EVs, caravan builders can also do something and darling: that has happened! The Caravan of the Year 2024 is the Knaus Yaseo! This has been specially developed with electric cars in mind. That is very smart, because caravans generally last a very long time. The average car in the Netherlands is 12 years old and has a lifespan of 19.2 years. Caravans last an average of 20-30 years.

The Knaus Yaseo actually consists of two models, the 340 PX and the 500 DK. For example, the first weighs only 905 kg. The frontal surface is also 14% smaller than the average caravan. The Knaus Yaseo is designed in such a way that you have more usable space in fewer square meters.

Also useful: the Yaseo is designed to draw electricity from the battery of the car it is towing. This can be quite useful if the electricity grid at the campsite is overloaded again, or if you are in the bush with your Knaus Yaseo and electric crossover.

Two variants

As mentioned, there are two models of the Knaus Yaseo. The 340PX is 3.48 meters long and therefore weighs the aforementioned 905 kg. Actually, the large version, the Knaus Yaseo 500DK, is blessed with a lower BMI. This is considerably longer: 5.28 meters and still weighs only 1,150 kg. The 340PX is perfect for couples who only have a sign that doesn’t annoy you, the 500DK is perfect for people who have friends. The 340PX is available from 22,490 euros, the 500 DK is available from 28,990 euros. You can configure them immediately.

Even though the Yaseo has been specially developed with electric cars in mind, you do not necessarily have to connect them to it. You can also experience many of the above benefits behind a PHEV, petrol or diesel car. So everyone wins.

This article Caravan of the Year 2024 is perfect for electric cars first appeared on Ruetir.