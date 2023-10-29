Caputo talks about all his suffering and the liberation of the goal against Fiorentina

“The goal for an attacker is always important, but this time it is a special goal. It’s one of the most significant goals I’ve scored. He gave the team the lead and we won the derby which is important for the fans. But you all know the dedication I made afterwards.” Ciccio Caputo, Empoli striker, recounts in a long interview on Gianluca Di Marzio’s website the hell he experienced with his daughter Sofia’s hospitalization: the worst is behind us today, and the goal against Fiorentina represented a rebirth for him after dark months. At the end of the very touching interview, the bomber talks about the messages he received: