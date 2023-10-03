Captain Tsubasa is currently trending. These days we have carried out a Complete coverage of one of the classic anime most anticipated by the community. And as we announced, the second season of Captain Tsubasa is on the way. At this moment we know more details, platforms and chapters that will make up the complete production of the anime. If you want to find out more about it, and take a brief but intense journey towards one of the most notable anime classics, you are more than welcome.

Captain Tsubasa and his new season

Captain Tsubasa is a sixth grade student who has always had soccer running through every inch of his body. His blood is overflowing with talent and you can see that on the pitch as soon as he touches the ball with his feet. Upon entering his new school, he will meet the incredible goalkeeper Genzô Wakabayashi, from the Shûtetsu school.

Everything will start with a challenge, and it will develop in such a way that we will stay hooked. to each passing chapter. A story of overcoming, challenges and camaraderie that takes us back to the beginnings of this classic anime that for many was a pillar of entertainment in their childhood. and challenges him.

These are all the details we know right now about the premiere of the new season of Captain Tsubasa:

The new season of the anime will officially air for the first time on October 1, 2023, so get ready in the stands! Oliver Atton (Tsubasa) will be the main character again of this story. The season would have a total of 39 new episodes. You want to know more?

The animation studio behind the project

The studio in charge of animating the new seasons of Captain Tsubasa is David Production. This studio has been known in the past for also carrying out the anime adaptation of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga. The studio was founded by Taito Okiura in 2007. He started as an animation subcontractor and in 2009 took off with the production of Ristorante Paradiso. Fuji Television later acquired the studio in 2014. The company’s name derives from the story of David and Goliath.

Many fans have always mistaken the study as being from another country and not from Japan, but this is not the case. Thanks to the momentum of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Captain Tsubasathe studio is little by little becoming more and more established in the anime and animation industry.​

Everything we know to date about the anime

The Captain Tsubasa anime takes us from the perspective of Tsubasa (Oliver) in his football stage when he is 11 years old and dreams of great things in the world of sports. Tsubasa always had a ball at his feet and from a young age he began to play committedly with his friends and teammates.

While others saw it as a hobby or entertainment, he saw it as something more: his future. This new series based on the Oliver and Benji manga promises to give us new moments of camaraderie, epicness and tension.

With this new season we will experience the Junior Youth Arc like we had never seen before.

Platforms on which it will be available

The second season of the Captain Tsubasa series It will be available for the moment on two platforms:

Crunchyroll Pluto TV The new season of this new adaptation of the original manga will have a total of 39 episodes.

And before finishing, if you are lovers of pure football and Nintendo Switch, you will also like to read our articles on EA Sports FC 24 and everything related to the new game for Nintendo Switch from Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. Stay with us a little longer!