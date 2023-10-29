This new nickname given by Nada could trigger new views on Carol Danvers.

Captain Marvel has extraordinary powers.

As you well know if you are a fan of these superheroes, Captain Marvel is one of the strongest heroines that the Marvel universe has. So much so that she could do practically anything to her enemies without breaking her hair. Now, one of those enemies has given him a new nickname that shows all the darkness that the character could have stored inside.all this has been carried out by Nada.

This occurred during the events of the Comic Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #4. In one of the battles she faces, Carol Danvers gives rise to a conversation that shows that within the Captain, not everything is light and love, but There is a very dark place that could come to light at any moment. If you want to see what the result of this is, a little further down you can see what the result of what we are telling you is.

One of the Captain’s oldest enemies shows Carol’s darkness

As we told you, this happens in comic number four of Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest. There, the Marvel heroine is facing Nada, one of his oldest enemies. At one point, this villain gives Captain Marvel a name that demonstrates everything she could do if she wanted to. All this gives rise to the fact that in the future we may see the darker side of “the girl with a thousand ways to kill.”

You could drag me into the sun and fry me. You could crush me into pieces… You are the girl who has a thousand ways to kill.

Of course, after this the battle continued and Captain Marvel was able to defeat Nada without much problem. You already know that Carol Danvers is the source of great power, that’s why we told you that she was one of the strongest in the Marvel universe… she, if not the strongest. All this opens up an infinite number of possibilities when it comes to using your strength.However, it seems that despite everything she could do, Captain Marvel manages to control those impulses and dedicate herself solely to doing good.

We’ll see what happens in the future of Marvel, but Being able to see the dark side of Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be a really intriguing and interesting story for all the viewers who are looking forward to something like this happening. For now, Brie Larson’s character reappears in The Marvels, a film that is the continuation of her first solo installment.

