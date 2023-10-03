Attention! Images from The Marvels have been leaked that reveal very important information about Captain Marvel.

Warning SPOILERS. We already have a new Disney princess! Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, is set for an unexpected transformation in the upcoming film The Marvels. In what appears to be a leaked scene from the film, images shared on social media show the superheroine in a stunning princess dress, a surprising twist in her appearance and personality.

These images, shared by the X user, reveal Brie Larson in a more formal and elegant version of her iconic character. However, it’s clear that the fighter pilot isn’t completely comfortable with her new party outfit. Although the full context of this scene has yet to be revealed, it suggests an interesting plot twist.

Will there be a wedding?

The idea of ​​a Princess Captain Marvel in The Marvels isn’t entirely new. Prior to the film’s release, Happy Meal toys included a figure of Princess Carol alongside Prince Yan, played by Park Seo-joon, hinting that this role reversal could occur in the film.

In the comics, Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, meets and marries Prince Yan to help him ascend to the throne of her planet. This complicated plot ends with Carol being released from the marriage contract, Yan on the throne, and some arcane marriage laws abolished. Not forgetting that there will be a music and dance scene in the middle of all this.

Although the complete plot of The Marvels is not known, we know that the film features Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris as Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain Rambeau, whose powers intertwine, so they must deal with this and find out what exactly is happening.

The Marvels

The leak of this scene may have been accidental or planned, but it has certainly increased the anticipation around the film. Beyond the space battles and action, it looks like The Marvels has plenty of exciting surprises in store for fans upon its release.

The film will be released on November 10, 2023. So fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already eager to discover how this unusual transformation of Captain Marvel in her role as a princess will develop.

