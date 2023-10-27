Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful superheroes in Marvel comics, but there is also darkness within her.

Attention SPOILERS for the comic Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #4. The brave and powerful Captain Marvel has been known by many names throughout her career, but she has recently acquired a new nickname that sheds light on the true darkness that lies within her.

Captain Marvel is widely considered one of the most powerful members of the Avengers, an example of leadership and morality. However, in the comic Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #4, Carol Danvers takes on a new nickname that reveals an aspect of her personality that she rarely sees.

This intriguing issue has been written by Ann Nocenti and drawn by Paolo Villanelli.

In the plot, the alien villain Nada has allied himself with Nitro and has set his sights on Captain Marvel. After capturing Carol, Nada provokes a confrontation by telling her, “You could drag me out into the sun and fry me. Break me to pieces.” Finally, Nada refers to Captain Marvel as “the girl with a thousand ways to kill.” Despite these provocations, Carol manages to subdue her enemy.

Captain Marvel

Throughout her extensive career, Carol Danvers has assumed various heroic identities, including Ms. Marvel, Binary, and, finally, Captain Marvel. Her rise as the great leader of the Avengers is an example of her success. But, the current series Dark Tempest features one of her predecessor’s oldest enemies, Nitro, who has joined Nada in his quest for revenge against Earth.

Despite her general ethic of avoiding lethal measures, Carol Danvers has not hesitated to resort to lethal force in extreme situations. During the Secret Invasion event, when she was still known as Ms. Marvel, she launched a Skrull into space, causing it to die instantly. This example illustrates that, under intense pressure, Captain Marvel is capable of making extreme decisions.

The new comic makes it very clear.

In Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #4, Nada recognizes this dark side of Captain Marvel and mentions it, provoking Carol by listing violent situations he could inflict on her. However, Carol opts for a more compassionate approach. Although the new nickname given to the Avenger highlights the darkness within her, she proves that she is capable of overcoming it.

Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #4 is now available for purchase! The story continues to reveal the complex nature of one of the Marvel universe’s most notable heroes.

In addition, we must remember that Captain Marvel will return to the cinema in The Marvels on November 10, 2023. The rest of the installments in which she appears can be seen on Disney Plus.