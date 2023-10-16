Marvel presents a new universe without Captain America or the Avengers

The new Marvel Comics event will present a world in which the Avengers they do not exist.

The Avengers’ legacy has been erased

During the panel Marvel in the New York Comic-Conmore details were offered about Avengers: Twilightthe next big event of Chip Zdarsky and Daniel Acuña.

The series will be six parts, with the first issue launching in January in the United States. At the panel, it was said that the Avengers’ legacy will disappear completely in Avengers: Twilight.

Those involved in the series confirmed that Steve Rogers He finds himself in a world where neither Captain America nor the Avengers exist. In fact, Steve’s friends have become strangers to him, and some are even long dead. Marvel also asked the following question: “How do the Avengers assemble in a world that doesn’t want them?” This could imply that the world presented, in addition to not having superheroes, is one where people do not like beings with powers. Therefore, Captain America will have a hard time gathering Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Avengers: Twilight #1 will arrive on January 17.