One of the most beloved heroes in the Marvel universe forms an unexpected team with these members.

Aaron Fischer also manages to become Captain America.

Many people have started in the Marvel universe thanks to cinema and its wonderful films. However, Outside of the big screen there is an even broader world that tells an infinite number of stories for lovers of the superhero genre. We are talking to you about comics. Surely if you are one of the first to start with Chris Evans in the role of Captain America, it is likely that for you there is no other, however, things are not like that.

It doesn’t matter who carries the shield, It doesn’t matter if it’s Steve Rogers or Sam Wilson, the protagonist’s convictions and his actions speak for themselves. This time we are going to tell you how Captain America from 0Aaron Fischer has formed a team with some somewhat peculiar heroes… We are talking about the Y-Men, a group of humans who have obtained powers but who, despite becoming mutants, are not friends of the X-Men.

Captain America and the Y-Men take action in this new comic

Captain America Aaron Fischer first appeared in 2021, based on the events that occur in that story, he became just another Captain America, willing to help people and fight all the evil that dares to endanger the Earth. On this occasion, In the comic Astonishing Iceman #3 you can see how he teams up with the Y-Men to face Clean along with Iceman.

Clean is the villain who eliminated Bobby at the Hellfire Gala, so It’s a personal fight for Iceman, which tells Captain America and the rest of the Y-Men to stand aside. From there, everything goes wrong and things get more and more complicated. Iceman is an Omega level mutant and yes, he can do much more than just freeze objects or people, his consciousness can form a new ice body even if Clean manages to kill him.

Originally, the Y-Men were a group of criminals who gained mutant powers, although they are against the X-Men, it seems that the Captain America considers them to be a good team for the good of humanity. Knowing what Capi is like, I’m sure he wouldn’t have allied himself with people who could endanger innocent people. Stay tuned to see how this all develops, because the Marvel universe is getting very interesting in the comics.

