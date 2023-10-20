The legendary Chip Zdarsky leads a new path for Captain America in Avengers: Twilight.

Acclaimed comic book writer Chip Zdarsky, along with artist Daniel Acuña, presents a new vision of Marvel’s future in Avengers: Twilight, where Captain America becomes the central protagonist.

In an interview with CB, Chip Zdarsky reveals how Captain America faces an uncertain future in which the United States is no longer recognizable: “Steve Rogers is the perfect character to see a changed future, since he went through that experience before leaving the Second World War. His ethics, morals, and outlook are consistent, so seeing how he reacts to a changed America is always interesting, at least to me!”

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but Cap has to deal with characters new and old, and there’s also the matter of the mysterious group called The Defenders.”

“Don’t take your eyes off for anything! Just enjoy where the story takes you!”

“We live in a world where everything is torn apart and ruined before people even read the first issue, so all I’ll say is, if you enjoy my work and you enjoy Daniel’s work, I think you’ll enjoy this story of finding yourself again.” same”.

Will he lead the Avengers again?

Captain America must face challenges new and old as he fights to restore order in this mysterious new future. Will he assemble a new team of Avengers or face an even greater threat? Who is this mysterious group called The Defenders?

What does Marvel’s future hold in Avengers: Twilight? We can’t wait to find out in this exciting limited series that will go on sale from January 17, 2024.

While they are preparing a Captain America: Brave New World movie that will be released on July 26, 2024. Although this date could vary depending on Hollywood strikes.