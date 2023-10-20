As a result of the delay of “Deadpool 3”, the next Captain America movie could advance its release date.

As we speak yestarday, The news of the delay of “Deadpool 3” could mean the preview of another Marvel Studios product. Released yesterday by Deadline as a rumor and gaining even more strength today, “Captain America: Brave New World” would be targeted for release on May 3, 2024. This date is the one that left aside the film directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds alongside Hugh Jackman.

To this day we know little or nothing about “Captain America: Brave New World”, a film that It will be the first solo project for Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson) as the shield bearer. The last thing we know about him is that, after “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier”, he agrees to take the mantle as the new Captain America of today’s MCU.

What will this new movie bring us?

The movie that It was previously titled “Captain America: New World Order” and was later changed to “Captain America: Brave New World”, is filming in Georgia. That’s not all, too It had an estimated release date for the middle of next year.a date that could now be brought forward.

While we still don’t have any official synopsis for the film, what we do know is that Harrison Ford will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this film. Let us remember that the actor joins the MCU in the role of Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt. Also in terms of cast, we will see Danny Ramirez again in the role of Joaquin Torres. Finally, although we do not know what direction the film will take, there are two fundamental focuses to address for the character. First, Sam Wilson will have to prove that he is truly worthy of carrying the Captain’s shield. And second, his biggest difference with Steve Rogers, the lack of superpowers.