The coach spoke about the French striker he saw as a child when his father coached at Juventus

Fabio Capello also spoke about on Skysport Marcus Thuramscorer of the match goal in the Champions League clash between Inter and Benfica and in particular told an anecdote about the French striker.

«This boy has great education, I knew him when he was little and I coached Juventus. Theirs is a perfect family, with great principles. I would like to tell you an anecdote from last summer, when Inter were still preparing. I was in the mountains and some cyclists, Inter fans, stopped to talk to me, and they told me, that Thuram there doesn’t score much. They understood everything,” he said, smiling. And when Billy Costacurta pointed out that the attacker’s numbers could raise some doubts, the coach replied: “Exactly.” Justifying the poor cyclists a bit. The numbers could have raised some doubts about the attacker’s arrival, but the numbers don’t always explain everything.