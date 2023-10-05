The former AC Milan coach, from the studios of Sky Sport, had his say on the performance of the Portuguese player in the match against Borussia Dortmund

Yesterday evening Milan drew 0-0 against Borussia Dortmundat Signal Iduna Park, in the second match of the group Champions League. The Rossoneri are now third in Group Fbehind Newcastle e PSG.

In the match against the yellow and blacks, one of the best was Rafael Leao. The Portuguese did not find the decisive shot, but with his accelerations he put Terzic’s players in difficulty.

On Sky Sport, Fabio Capello commented on the Rossoneri striker’s performance: “L‘I criticized when he stands still and doesn’t get busy. In this match he gave three goals for his teammates. He’s a player who rocks the game, irrepressible. It’s a pleasure to see it, really high level: it’s worth having paid for the ticket“.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Milan without missing any updates, stay connected to Ilmilanista to discover all the day’s news on the Rossoneri in the league and in Europe.

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 12:02)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED