Last decade, Capcom chose to develop its own video game engine, the RE ENGINE, which it has since used in more than a dozen games. Capcom will continue this path and has just announced that it is preparing the next version of its engine.

As part of a meeting with investors, Capcom spent several minutes talking about the qualities of RE ENGINE, such as the use of C# code and its modular design, as well as the large number of platforms it supports and the growing number of projects who take advantage of it.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Capcom works on a new version of the RE ENGINE

The development of the RE ENGINE dates back to 2014, but since then Capcom has worked on improving it and adding features that have made it age well; However, the Japanese company believes that it is time to renew its internal engine.

According to Capcom, the intention of developing the next generation version of the RE ENGINE is to define a “new standard for engines” and meet the need to deal with content loads “5 times larger” compared to Resident Evil 7 : Biohazard.

Not many details were offered about the new engine nor were they allowed to see it in action, but Capcom said that its code name is REXderived from RE neXt ENGINE.

It is important to make it clear that Capcom is not going to develop the new engine from scratch, but rather plans to incorporate the new features into the existing RE ENGINE engine gradually.

Capcom stated that RE ENGINE is the next generation

What games have been developed with the RE ENGINE?

In case you don’t know, Capcom has not only used this engine for the Resident Evil series, but titles like Monster Hunter Rise were created thanks to it.

Below you can see a complete list of games created from RE ENGINE.

In case you missed it: Capcom’s games sold millions and boosted its finances.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 2 Remake

Devil May Cry 5

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil Resistance

Monster Hunter Rise

Resident Evil Village

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak

Capcom Arcade Stadium 2

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Street Fighter 6

Exoprimal

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Pragmata

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

What platforms does RE ENGINE support?

Steam

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Amazon Luna

Ubitus

Linux

Mac

iOS

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Windows

What do you expect from the next version of RE ENGINE? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Capcom by visiting this page.

Related video: Franchises that Capcom needs to revive

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News