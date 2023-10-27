Last decade, Capcom chose to develop its own video game engine, the RE ENGINE, which it has since used in more than a dozen games. Capcom will continue this path and has just announced that it is preparing the next version of its engine.
As part of a meeting with investors, Capcom spent several minutes talking about the qualities of RE ENGINE, such as the use of C# code and its modular design, as well as the large number of platforms it supports and the growing number of projects who take advantage of it.
Capcom works on a new version of the RE ENGINE
The development of the RE ENGINE dates back to 2014, but since then Capcom has worked on improving it and adding features that have made it age well; However, the Japanese company believes that it is time to renew its internal engine.
According to Capcom, the intention of developing the next generation version of the RE ENGINE is to define a “new standard for engines” and meet the need to deal with content loads “5 times larger” compared to Resident Evil 7 : Biohazard.
Not many details were offered about the new engine nor were they allowed to see it in action, but Capcom said that its code name is REXderived from RE neXt ENGINE.
It is important to make it clear that Capcom is not going to develop the new engine from scratch, but rather plans to incorporate the new features into the existing RE ENGINE engine gradually.
Capcom stated that RE ENGINE is the next generation
What games have been developed with the RE ENGINE?
In case you don’t know, Capcom has not only used this engine for the Resident Evil series, but titles like Monster Hunter Rise were created thanks to it.
Below you can see a complete list of games created from RE ENGINE.
Capcom's games sold millions and boosted its finances.
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Resident Evil 2 Remake
Devil May Cry 5
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil Resistance
Monster Hunter Rise
Resident Evil Village
Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
Capcom Arcade Stadium
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak
Capcom Arcade Stadium 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Street Fighter 6
Exoprimal
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Pragmata
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
What platforms does RE ENGINE support?
Steam
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Amazon Luna
Ubitus
Linux
Mac
iOS
Nintendo Switch
Xbox One
Xbox Series X|S
Windows
