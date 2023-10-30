The fiscal year of Capcom could still reserve some surprises for us, by the Osaka company’s own admission. In a recent back and forth with shareholdersCapcom managers said they have An unannounced video game is scheduled to be released by the end of March 2024.

The Japanese publisher said that the release calendar includes the launch of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy in January, plus this new title. Capcom calls it an important video gameso much so that it should be able to help the company reach the result of 45 million copies sold over the entire current fiscal year.

We are waiting to find out more, keeping in mind that the only opportunity left to announce a new video game is The Game Awards ceremony which will be held in early December. Could this be the stage chosen by Capcom to announce this video game?

Previous article

God of War could land on GOG soon