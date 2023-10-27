The Japanese company shares Q1 results for fiscal year 23-24, with new sales figures for Resident Evil 4 Remake, Street Fighter 6 and other games.

We are approaching the final stretch of 2023, which means that companies are already submitting their financial reports for the first half of the current fiscal year. For example, we already know the total number of Starfield players and Xbox’s revenue from its games and services.

Now it’s Capcom’s turn, one of the most important companies in the industry. Licenses like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter o Street Fighter They stand out among their other IPs.

And, precisely, this year they have released two great games. These are Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6, two titles that could well compete for GOTY 2023 on December 7.

We know for a fact that both games are selling very well around the world. However, it never hurts to know the official figures from Capcom.

And, in the same way, we also know Updated sales data for Capcom’s most iconic sagasincluding Dragon’s Dogma (whose second installment comes out in 2024).

Resident Evil 4 and Street Fighter 6 are on the right track

In its financial report for Q1 of this fiscal year, Capcom has updated the sales of its two most important games in 2023, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6.

They have also revealed new sales data for their top franchises, such as Monster Hunter, Mega Man, Dragon’s Dogma or the aforementioned horror and fighting sagas.

The first good news has to do with Resident Evil 4 Remake. The survival horror, released for PlayStation, Xbox and PC in March, has already exceeded 5.5 million copies sold till the date.

It is still far from Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 7 or Resident Evil Village, but without a doubt They are good numbers in a year as competitive as this.

And Street Fighter 6? The new fighting installment has been available since June, and, for now, it shows that the franchise (which is already more than 30 years old) is still in top shape.

Street Fighter 6 has sold more than 2.5 million copiesmore or less half (a little less) of what Resident Evil 4 has so far.

Capcom has also shared updated data on its franchises:

Resident Evil: 150 million Street Fighter: 52 million Monster Hunter: 95 million Mega Man: 41 million Devil May Cry: 30 million Dragon’s Dogma: 7.9 million

Capcom’s great hope for 2024 is Dragon’s Dogma IIthe long-awaited RPG that continues the adventures of the original game on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

What do you think of the sales of Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6? Surely they would have sold more in a less powerful year, but, despite this, Capcom is satisfied with the performance of both AAAs.