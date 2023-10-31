Attention, hunting fans! We bring you more good offers for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically from the series of sets Monster Hunter. On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

In the European and American eShop They are currently offering us several titles at a temporarily reduced price. This is a truly outstanding set, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create a European or American account from any territory here.

You can now see its availability below, until November 7, 2023:

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – $9.99 (normalmente $39.99)

Monster Hunter Rise – $15.99 (normalmente$39.99)

Monster Hunter Stories 2 – $19.99 (normalmente$39.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.