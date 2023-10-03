We hear about a rumor about Resident Evil and another great project Capcom. Then it was shared another rumor of a game that they hope will be successful, and now we have news about its future and more successful franchises.

Specifically, it seems that in the fourth major election of Capcom Town, a survey was conducted that asked players “which of the following is the company’s famous phrase?” Options included “objection,” “itchy, tasty,” “so tasty,” “let’s party,” and “tiun tiun (game over).” The phrase “objection” from the Ace Attorney series was voted the most famous quote. To celebrate, official wallpapers have been released featuring Capcom characters like Mega Man saying “objection” in the iconic pointing pose.

These wallpapers are available in different dimensions for PC, iOS and Android. Concept art of the designs was also shared. You can see them below:

The 4th round of the CAPCOM ELECTIONS Special Wallpaper Rough Sketch.

From “Resident Evil”, the zombie’s “Objection!”

There was also a zombie looking back, but the staff members were divided on which one was better!#Capcomtown #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/tHWj9BaNmm — CAPCOM TOWN Capcom Town Official (@capcomtown) October 3, 2023

What do you think of the news from Capcom? You can share it in the comments.

Fuente.