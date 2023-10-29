It is unknown what game they plan to announce, so we will have to be patient.

Capcom has a few franchises that tend to sell quite well, for example, Resident Evil. Between all the games they have released from this franchise, more than 140 million copies have been sold. Now, there are many who are waiting for a new game from a great IP that is not a remake or a remastering. Well then, it seems that this will become a reality before the end of March 2024which is when the fiscal year ends.

At VGC they have done the latest summary of the financial results that Capcom has published on its website and it turns out that They plan to release a great game before March 2024. However, they have not said what game it is. As we have mentioned, the Japanese company has so many IPs that they can surprise us with the announcement of a new installment of any of them.

Like all companies, Capcom also sets a sales goal before the end of the year, and They hope to fulfill it with this unannounced title. That said, if they want to play it safe, then it could be a new installment of Resident Evil in order to take advantage of the pull of Resident Evil 4 Remake. Another IP that also tends to sell very well is Monster Hunter. For now, this is all speculation. What’s more, to say the least, it could even be a new Dino Crisis. If they announce the latter it would be a real bombshell. It is an IP with a lot of potential. Let’s hope that sooner rather than later they say what game it is.

One of the latest games that Capcom has released, Exoprimal, we could say that something has gone unnoticed. By the way, it is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Furthermore, currently It is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog and can be played via Xbox Cloud Gaming. If you want to know more about this game you just have to take a look at our analysis. As a summary we will say that we found it somewhat weak in certain aspects, but it has an engaging story and gameplay that is not bad at all on a technical level. Despite this, it seemed like a video game with little experience.

