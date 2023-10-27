Capcom has made it known that it is working on a new version of the RE Enginethe proprietary engine that drives almost all the video games produced by the Osaka company in recent years, including the various Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry 5, Street Fighter 6 and many others.

Through a video published on the YouTube channel of Capcom’s branch dedicated to research and development, the company explained that the next engine will be called REX Engine, where the “X” stands for “neXt“. This new engine will take advantage of a series of cutting-edge technologies whose names we know, but not what exactly they do. The REX Engine will in fact be able to count on the following features: REDox, REUi, RELog, REFlows, REAssetStream, REProfiler, RELauncher and RERuntime.

All further details of the evolution of the RE Engine will be revealed soon.

