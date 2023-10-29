We heard about a rumor about Resident Evil and another big Capcom project. Then another rumor was shared of a game they hope will be successful, and now we have news about its future.

Specifically, it appears that Capcom has recently shared its financial results and revealed in a Q&A session its intentions to launch an “important” title unannounced early next year. The game is expected before the end of its fiscal year in March 2024 and will help the Japanese company achieve its sales goals by the end of the year.

It is speculated that it could be a new installment of Monster Hunter or other key franchises such as Resident Evil or Street Fighter. March 2024 also marks the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series, so we’ll have to stay tuned.

