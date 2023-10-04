Canva has just celebrated a decade with us. During all this time, the company has achieved enormous success by offering a graphic design application intuitive and easy to use. So by resorting to it we no longer needed to have advanced knowledge to create posters or visual pieces to publish on social networks.

But the world has changed.

Long gone are the times when Canva was a real novelty in the world of graphic design dominated by professional applications such as Adobe Illustrator. Over the years, alternatives such as Adobe Express appeared and we immersed ourselves in the middle of a wave of generative AI apps. Canva has responded.

Canva redoubles its commitment to AI

It is no secret that Canva has been updating, but it is also no secret that users have more and more alternatives to create graphic pieces. Clearly the firm does not want to be left out of the artificial intelligence (AI) trend. Last year it made a commitment to AI with Stable Diffusion, and now it is Magic Studio’s turn.

We are faced with a set of AI tools that will coexist within the Canva application. The company insists on calling its solution an “all-in-one” system. So we will find the classic tools, along with the new ones driven by generative algorithms to generate a wide range of content.

Generative AI in Magic Design

Each of these tools has its own name. Let’s see. One of the most interesting is Magic Multimedia, which allows create images with text prompts, something like what we have already seen in DALL·E or Stable Diffusion. The company behind the latter, Runway, has supplied Canva with its generative technology.

We also have Magic Switch, to transform designs into different formats. For example, a presentation in an executive summary or a blog post. Magic Design, for its part, uses textual indications and its own resources to create videos. And Brand Voice allows you to generate pieces “with the tone of voice” of a brand.

Magic Switch in action

Additionally, the app receives Magic Capture, Magic Effects, and Magic Expansion. The news related to AI does not end there. Canva Marketplace, the app’s creativity app store, will feature AI-powered design apps such as DALL·E, Google Image, MurfAI, Soundraw, among others.

The Australian company has not forgotten to address the issue of copyright. Let us remember that many AI models have been trained with copyrighted material, which may present legal challenges as regulations are updated. The EU, for example, is beginning to take a position.

In this case, Canva says it will launch a $200 million “creator compensation program.” It will be used to pay creators whose works are used to train their AI models for three years. Likewise, they promise, creators will be able to choose not to participate in the training.

Images: Canva

In Engadget: DALL-E 3 can be tried for free through Bing Chat: generating images with AI no longer requires being an expert in “prompts”

In Engadget: The big winner of the AI ​​boom is neither OpenAI nor Microsoft. It’s NVIDIA and its “trillion” dollars