Guest for a forum on calciomercato.com, the former captain of the national team FabioCannavaro he spoke thus of Marcus Thuram and his brother. “Khéphren Thuram can play for any Italian team. If I were a Serie A club I would sign him straight away. It would be useful for everyone.”

What do you think of the Thuram brothers?

“I have always followed Lilian’s children, I was sure they would become footballers. Marcus seems a bit like Ibra in his first years at Juve, in Italy he can grow up mean; his father says Khéphren is meaner.”