The captain of Italy who won the 2006 World Cup here between past and present: “Tomorrow in the Champions League against Union, Garcia’s team is the favourite. Another championship? I always believe in it”

The “little girl” becomes an adult next July. But like any caring father, children remain children over time. Even if we are talking about a trophy, the World Cup: the one lifted by Fabio Cannavaro in Berlin on 9 July 2006, called “little girl” by the Azzurri champions from the first moment they were able to caress it. In that Olympiastadion, the theater of the feat, tomorrow evening other Azzurri will play in search of glory: the Italian champions.