“When you change coaches you always need time. Italy always gets excited against England but we absolutely have to go to the European Championship”

“Napoli are in difficulty. They play a very good game and one in which they suffer a lot. This team lacks continuity.” Word of Fabio Cannavaro who this morning in Milan became the first Italian male ambassador of Skechers, the American shoe brand. The great former defender, who now lives in Naples and wants to continue as a coach, spoke of the difficulties of the Italian champion team: “When you change coach there are always problems and you struggle. When things go wrong the pressure increases. Certainly the sector that suffers the most is the defence, but not only due to the departure of Kim who is very good. However, we are at the beginning, the club will know what to do. Napoli has a very strong squad. Juve and Roma too they didn’t start off very well.”

the blues

The Ballon d’Or also spoke about the national team ready to face Malta and England: “The second match is difficult but we usually get excited with the English. We necessarily have to go to the European Championship, Italian football is suffering a bit because today we there are more foreigners in the league.” There is no doubt about his role in the future: “I want to coach, I wait my turn and study. Benevento didn’t help me. But I want the pitch, I have the eyes of a tiger”. So a hug to my friend Danilo Iervolino, president of Salernitana who has just chosen Pippo Inzaghi on the bench: “I’m happy for Pippo for the passion he puts into it, I saw Iervolino in Capri, we’re friends, it’s difficult but I hope he makes it” .