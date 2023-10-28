“When we talk about cannabis we can mean very different things, in fact there are various types of this plant with quantities of active ingredients that are very different from each other. It is clear that there is a potential for abuse and it is the same that we recognize in many substances and medicines that we use”. This was said by Professor Emilio Russo, full professor of Pharmacology at the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro, on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with the aim of shedding light on a topic that is experiencing growing interest, but which, at times, clashes with its own complexity and with the use of terminology that is not always appropriate.

Commenting on the announcement of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court regarding the suspension until 16 January 2024 of the ministerial decree of 7 August, which equates oral cannabidiol products to narcotic substances, the professor explained: “The problem is understanding how great the potential for abuse is and to differentiate between different products. We know that there is a potential for abuse linked to the presence of THC. As regards cannabidiol, there are studies which show that there is a potential for abuse but it is not greater than, for example, that of alcohol”.

Furthermore, according to the expert, it is important to distinguish the context in which these assessments are made: “The doctor who prescribes a cannabis-based product containing cannabidiol to a patient, for example, is not even remotely afraid of the potential for abuse – explains Russo – It is therefore clear that the use of cannabis-based products must be contextualised and regulated – concludes the professor – but not criminalized in its entirety because it would probably make a mistake. For the last thirty years, cannabis and its derivatives have been considered dangerous substances. In recent years we have wasted time on research and development. Now we are trying to recover.”