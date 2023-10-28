“Appropriateness in medicine means giving the patient the best treatment possible at that time. The appropriateness assessment must be based on science and therefore on scientific data that attest to effectiveness and tolerability. It follows that it is appropriate to prescribe a product or drug, as long as you have adequate, solid and scientific knowledge.” Thus Professor Emilio Russo on the sidelines of the media tutorial “Cannabis and Healthcare. Starting again from Science”, promoted by AdnKronos Comunicazione with the unconditional support of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with the aim of shedding light on a topic that is experiencing growing interest, but which, at times, clashes with its own complexity and with the use of terminology that is not always appropriate.

“It is inappropriate to rely on false beliefs. For example, it is not correct to think that if a product is of natural origin it is not harmful – concludes the professor – this is actually a big falsehood. Suffice it to say that most poisons exist in nature. My advice, therefore, is to appeal to science and the scientific method, which is the most solid we have on the planet at the moment.”